PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 325,482 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,482 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $28,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BAB opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.