PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,839 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 69,202 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $45,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Shell by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,763,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,670 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Shell by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,403,000 after buying an additional 885,069 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,866,000 after acquiring an additional 848,104 shares during the period. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 188.7% in the third quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,224,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after acquiring an additional 800,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $228.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shell

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.