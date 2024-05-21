PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 773 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,886 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $25,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 863.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,100,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $139,445,000 after buying an additional 985,884 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $71,596,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 15.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $443,088,000 after purchasing an additional 460,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 38.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,807 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $186,946,000 after purchasing an additional 408,833 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,783 shares of company stock worth $1,533,465 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

Get Our Latest Report on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

EOG stock opened at $129.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.48 and a 200-day moving average of $122.45. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.