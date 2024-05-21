Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Down to $1.10

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.03. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 11,400,436 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.48.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Down 8.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSNY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth $34,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.