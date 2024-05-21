Popcat (SOL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61.73 Million (POPCAT)

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Popcat (SOL) token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular exchanges. Popcat (SOL) has a market cap of $382.08 million and $61.73 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Popcat (SOL) has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Popcat (SOL) Token Profile

Popcat (SOL)’s genesis date was December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana. The official website for Popcat (SOL) is www.popcatsolana.xyz.

Popcat (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.42948075 USD and is up 9.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $60,232,440.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcat (SOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Popcat (SOL) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Popcat (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

