PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PWSC. TheStreet downgraded shares of PowerSchool from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.44.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWSC

PowerSchool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $20.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.71. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.92 and a beta of 0.98.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PowerSchool

In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 1,400 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $29,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,059,216 shares in the company, valued at $43,325,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 1,400 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $29,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,059,216 shares in the company, valued at $43,325,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,047 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $61,854.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 492,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,477.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,940 shares of company stock worth $4,286,772 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,540,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,124,000 after purchasing an additional 29,390 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,101,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,914,000 after purchasing an additional 580,969 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 17.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,946,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,018,000 after purchasing an additional 597,521 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 12.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,932,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,722,000 after purchasing an additional 442,340 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in PowerSchool by 59.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,508,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,414,000 after buying an additional 935,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.