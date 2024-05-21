Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Shares Down 6.3%

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 130,538,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 234,537,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.25. The company has a market cap of £52.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

