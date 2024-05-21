Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 683,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,268 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Prologis worth $91,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of Prologis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Prologis by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42,073 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in Prologis by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 252,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,611,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PLD traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $110.30. 666,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,205. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.44.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.35.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

