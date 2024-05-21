ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading 3.4% Higher

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 399,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,562,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. ProPetro had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $405.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $395,077.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ProPetro by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

