ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.16 and last traded at $47.15. Approximately 552,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,439,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.56.

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $762,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

