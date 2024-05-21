PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 32.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PTCT. Raymond James raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.62. 616,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,568. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.63. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $59.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.20.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,849 shares of company stock valued at $124,107. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

