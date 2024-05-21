PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

NYSE:PHM opened at $119.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.70. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $122.72.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,833 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in PulteGroup by 24.9% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 248.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 191,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after buying an additional 136,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 65.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after buying an additional 88,638 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

