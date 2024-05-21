Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

PMM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,495. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

