Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QTTB. Piper Sandler started coverage on Q32 Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Q32 Bio in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ QTTB opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. Q32 Bio has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.26.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Q32 Bio will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Q32 Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Q32 Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Q32 Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Q32 Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. 31.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics targeting powerful regulators of the innate and adaptive immune systems to rebalance immunity in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its products in the pipeline include ADX-914, a human anti-IL-7R antibody that re-regulates adaptive immune function, and ADX-097, which has in vivo biodistribution to affected tissues and organs, durable tissue pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, and robust in vivo efficacy.

