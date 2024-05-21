QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Reduced by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,286 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 501,862 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $39,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,260 shares of company stock valued at $11,478,430 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.72 on Tuesday, hitting $200.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,221,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,580,129. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.74 and its 200 day moving average is $153.13. The company has a market cap of $223.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $201.98.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

