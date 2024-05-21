Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Bought by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,828 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Qualys by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of QLYS traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.57. 124,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,484. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.12 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $690,594.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,598,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $661,414.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,743,967.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $690,594.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,598,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,842 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.23.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

