Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $14,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $269.65. 105,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,092. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.76. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $273.00. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

