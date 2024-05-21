Quest Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 35,988 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SASR. North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,319,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 408.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 405,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 326,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 52.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 269,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 92,175 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 62.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 226,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 87,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SASR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,212. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.94. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 6.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

