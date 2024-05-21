Quest Partners LLC Buys New Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 58,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $46.18. 3,014,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,525,119. The company has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

