Quest Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,247 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,150,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,891,000 after buying an additional 157,614 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $175,275,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Dover by 648.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $185.14. 134,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,045. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $186.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

