Quest Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,483 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.78. 190,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,175. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.48.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,811.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,034 shares of company stock worth $19,706,471 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

