Quest Partners LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,366 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,402,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 228,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 33,022 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,120,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 20,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Thomas E. Long purchased 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas E. Long bought 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,004 shares of company stock valued at $235,238 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.29. The company had a trading volume of 53,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,681. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.54 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.27 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 7.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TCBI. Barclays began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

