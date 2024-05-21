Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,861,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,397,000 after acquiring an additional 207,547 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 164,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,816,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $762,637,000 after purchasing an additional 137,059 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,937,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 330,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $1,208,584.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $379,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $1,208,584.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,447.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,260 shares of company stock worth $6,322,644 in the last ninety days. 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MUR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.16. The stock had a trading volume of 322,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,275. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.48. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

