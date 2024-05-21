Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $14,649,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,888 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,705 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,366 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

Virtus Investment Partners stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,206. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.78 and a fifty-two week high of $263.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.57 and its 200-day moving average is $227.60.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.41. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.54 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 14.02%. Analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 45.78%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.