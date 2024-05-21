Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,452 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,426,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,907,000 after purchasing an additional 144,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 50.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,546,000 after purchasing an additional 212,325 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 14.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 345,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,368,000 after purchasing an additional 44,816 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,134,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.40.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,102,543.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,065,003.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,102,543.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,065,003.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 822 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total value of $79,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,552,651.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,793 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVLT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,362. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $63.70 and a one year high of $113.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $223.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

