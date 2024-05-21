Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Hershey by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hershey by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,789 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $296,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.06.

Hershey Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,041. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $266.96. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

