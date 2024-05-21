Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) PT Lowered to $9.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.50 to $9.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Quipt Home Medical from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on QIPT

Quipt Home Medical Trading Up 2.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical

NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 0.68. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QIPT. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 4,490,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after buying an additional 180,539 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 825,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Quipt Home Medical by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 699,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 102,065 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 2.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 511,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.