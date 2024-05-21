Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Upgraded at Eight Capital

Eight Capital upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Quipt Home Medical from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Quipt Home Medical from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quipt Home Medical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of QIPT stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $137.50 million, a PE ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 0.68. Quipt Home Medical has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIPT. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 170.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 112.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 15,728 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 37.9% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 597,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 164,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 6.2% during the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,063,000 after buying an additional 253,173 shares during the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

