Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $10.99, but opened at $11.24. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 472 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2376 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METCB. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 186,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $611,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 61,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 1,237.6% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares during the period. 9.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

