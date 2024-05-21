ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and $296.26 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00124089 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00013070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008388 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000098 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

