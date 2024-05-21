Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 56.20.

Reddit Price Performance

Reddit stock opened at 61.22 on Friday. Reddit has a 1 year low of 37.35 and a 1 year high of 74.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 48.76.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85. The business had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 213.99 million. Reddit’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Reddit will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In other Reddit news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 5,975,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 413,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately 13,361,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reddit news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 5,975,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 413,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately 13,361,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 16,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately 22,942,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock worth $35,038,975.

Institutional Trading of Reddit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDDT. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter worth $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter worth $63,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter worth $265,000.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

