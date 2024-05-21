Renaissance Group LLC Buys 2,890 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 96,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after buying an additional 24,017 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of KOF stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.05. 45,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,473. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.09 and its 200-day moving average is $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

