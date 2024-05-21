Renaissance Group LLC Buys 2,943 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Camtek worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,363,000 after buying an additional 33,820 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Camtek by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 55,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 44,148 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the third quarter worth $11,483,000. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CAMT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Camtek in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk downgraded Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

CAMT stock traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, hitting $101.77. The company had a trading volume of 164,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,419. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Camtek Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $102.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.56.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

