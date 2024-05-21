Renaissance Group LLC Buys 8,329 Shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Orion worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Orion by 91.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Orion by 28.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Orion by 4.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Orion by 21.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Orion by 2.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 247,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orion alerts:

Orion Stock Performance

Shares of OEC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 40,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,768. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Orion S.A. has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $28.48.

Orion Dividend Announcement

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). Orion had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Orion’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OEC

About Orion

(Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.