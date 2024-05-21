Renaissance Group LLC Increases Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.10% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 859.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $589,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,160.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $655,145 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $178.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.
Featured Stories
