Renaissance Group LLC Purchases 8,303 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.45% of North American Construction Group worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 142.3% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 80.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $499,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.71. 42,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,725. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.52. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $220.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOA shares. TD Cowen upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

View Our Latest Analysis on NOA

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA).

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.