Renaissance Group LLC Reduces Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,483 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $3,030,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $782,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $1,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.15. 95,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.17. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.65 and a 12 month high of $137.63.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $485.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $526.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $432,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.52, for a total transaction of $373,367.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,329,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $432,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,172 shares of company stock worth $22,019,320. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

