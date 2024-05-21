Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 21st (INTU, JPM, NCLH, NTAP, SCCO, ULS, WES, WIX, ZM)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 21st:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $725.00 to $750.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $219.00 to $224.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $19.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $55.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a sector underperform rating on the stock.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $202.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $76.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

