Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 21st (INTU, JPM, NCLH, NTAP, SCCO, ULS, WES, WIX, ZM)

Posted by on May 21st, 2024

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 21st:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $725.00 to $750.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $219.00 to $224.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $19.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $55.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a sector underperform rating on the stock.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $202.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $76.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

