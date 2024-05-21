Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) is Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,106,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 417,428 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International accounts for approximately 2.5% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 1.95% of Restaurant Brands International worth $479,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.0 %

QSR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.03. 158,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,212. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $12,193,446.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,688,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,441 shares of company stock worth $42,749,676 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

