Reviewing Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Repsol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Repsol shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Repsol has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repsol 0 3 2 0 2.40 Amplify Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Repsol and Amplify Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Amplify Energy has a consensus price target of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 57.08%. Given Amplify Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Repsol.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Repsol and Amplify Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repsol $63.35 billion 0.33 $3.43 billion $2.59 6.25 Amplify Energy $307.60 million 0.81 $392.75 million $0.73 8.58

Repsol has higher revenue and earnings than Amplify Energy. Repsol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplify Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Repsol and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repsol 5.19% 15.17% 7.21% Amplify Energy 10.06% 8.29% 4.25%

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Repsol on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repsol

Repsol, S.A. operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels. Its Customer segment is involved in mobility; and sale of fuel products, electricity and gas, lubricants, and other specialties. The company's Low-Carbon Generation segment engages in the low-emissions electricity generation and renewable sources. The company also offers asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages service stations; provides maritime services; constructs and operates oil refineries; explores and produces hydrocarbons; offers human resource; distributes and supplies electricity; and develops new energy projects, solar, and wind projects, as well as produces and sells chemical products and lubricants. In addition, it is involved in fuel and special products sale, research, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, safety, and financing activities; development of production processes, storage, transport, use, consumption, and transformation of hydrogen; decarbonization activities; and promotion, design, construction, and operation of molecular recycling facilities. Further, the company produces synthetic oil cloths; and invests in liquefaction plant project. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

