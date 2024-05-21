Reviewing Turnstone Biologics (TSBX) & Its Competitors

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) is one of 289 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Turnstone Biologics to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of Turnstone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Turnstone Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Turnstone Biologics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turnstone Biologics N/A -174.96% -72.80% Turnstone Biologics Competitors -4,978.19% -216.78% -47.32%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Turnstone Biologics $19.31 million -$55.20 million -0.28 Turnstone Biologics Competitors $546.47 million -$37.23 million -24.95

This table compares Turnstone Biologics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Turnstone Biologics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Turnstone Biologics. Turnstone Biologics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Turnstone Biologics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turnstone Biologics 0 2 2 0 2.50 Turnstone Biologics Competitors 1466 4597 12073 211 2.60

Turnstone Biologics presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 562.02%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 58.80%. Given Turnstone Biologics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Turnstone Biologics is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Turnstone Biologics rivals beat Turnstone Biologics on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Turnstone Biologics

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas. It is also developing TIDAL-02, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in LA Jolla, California.

