REX American Resources (REX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

REX American Resources is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect REX American Resources to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

REX American Resources last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $187.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. On average, analysts expect REX American Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REX American Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of REX stock opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.73. REX American Resources has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $974.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on REX. StockNews.com raised REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of REX American Resources in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Insider Activity at REX American Resources

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other REX American Resources news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $292,781.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,492,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,673,074.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,984 shares of company stock worth $6,643,493 in the last ninety days. 11.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REX American Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Further Reading

