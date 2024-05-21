RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.16 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.
About RiceBran Technologies
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RiceBran Technologies
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.