Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,330 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,373,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,909. The company has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.27 and its 200 day moving average is $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $2.58 per share. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIO. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RIO

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.