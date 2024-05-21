RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

RLJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.70.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $319.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

