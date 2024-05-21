Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. (OTC:RRETY) to Issue $0.23 Dividend

Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. (OTC:RRETY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2285 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
Robinsons Retail Price Performance
RRETY stock opened at C$6.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.73. Robinsons Retail has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$10.37.
About Robinsons Retail
