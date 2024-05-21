Ross Stores’ (ROST) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.11.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $131.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.42. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $151.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $2,043,795.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,091,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $2,043,795.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,091,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $616,405.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,219.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ross Stores by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,500,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Ross Stores by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

