Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,053,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 6.0% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.78% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $1,123,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,285,031,000 after buying an additional 149,788,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,898,970,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,038 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,869,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $1,220,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.27. 68,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,822. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $107.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $150.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.0207 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RY. Scotiabank raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

