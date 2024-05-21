Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Strong-Buy”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RY. Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.67.

NYSE:RY opened at $105.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $107.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.48 and a 200 day moving average of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0207 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 13,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,039,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

