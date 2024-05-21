SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday.
SAB Biotherapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %
Institutional Trading of SAB Biotherapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,310,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.
SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile
SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.
